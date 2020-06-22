The winners of the Derby Proud Photo Contest have been announced. In the 13 and under category, 12-year-old Riley Herring was the winner with her photo Learning in Lockers. In the 14 to 17 category, 17-year-old Barrett Gagne won with his photo Lost in Reflection. In the 18 and older category, Derby native Patrick Jarchow won with his photo Eagle on the Pond. In addition to individual prizes, a framed print of each photo will be hung in City Hall.
Derby photo contest winners announced
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 25
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 30
-
Jun 30
-
Jul 11