Derby Proud 2_color.jpg

Derby Proud banners are displayed along Patriot Avenue. There also are Derby Proud T-shirts and stickers for sale.

 DAVID DINELL/INFORMER

The winners of the Derby Proud Photo Contest have been announced. In the 13 and under category, 12-year-old Riley Herring was the winner with her photo Learning in Lockers. In the 14 to 17 category, 17-year-old Barrett Gagne won with his photo Lost in Reflection. In the 18 and older category, Derby native Patrick Jarchow won with his photo Eagle on the Pond. In addition to individual prizes, a framed print of each photo will be hung in City Hall.

