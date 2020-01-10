The work of three local photographers can be seen in a photographic public art display at the Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd., now through January 28. The display, called Winter Wonderland, features images that define the beauty, chill and fun of the winter season.
The work of Derby photographers Bill Fales, Steve Marler and Barney Tull are featured in the exhibit. They have also been actively involved in photographing many of the images that are used to record activities and events in Derby.
The Winter Wonderland exhibit includes Marler’s icy waterfalls, Tull’s image of a sunny yellow barn in snowdrifts and Fales’ capture of a cheerful chubby cardinal. The exhibit includes many other offerings from all three photographers.
The photographs displayed are offered for sale by the photographers for $25 each. Interested patrons can contact Tami English at the Derby Public Library at 316-788-0760 or tami@derbylibrary.com for more information.
The photographers are members of the Derby Photography Club, which meets at the Derby Public Library the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Membership is encouraged to everyone who takes photos or enjoys the study of photographic techniques.
The display is put on by The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council.