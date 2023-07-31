DPD Drones 1

Derby Police Officer Nick Hale is shown with his personal drone. The department is currently seeking out such units to help enhance its and other city departments’ capabilities.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Part of the 2024 budget, the Derby Police Department brought forward a request in line with its continued evolution to best serve the community. 

Derby PD is looking to add drone units starting in 2024, with a request for two initially. Typically implemented by larger departments, Police Chief Brandon Russell noted Derby is “catching up” to the point where drone use has become a real need not just for local law enforcement, but other city departments as well.

DPD Drones 2

Derby PD is seeking out a law enforcement-specific type of drone, like those manufactured by Parrot (shown)
