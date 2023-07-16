Derby CALEA

A portal for public comment to help with Derby PD’s CALEA accreditation is currently open online through December 2023.

 

As part of the four-year accreditation process through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the Derby Police Department is currently seeking public input to help retain its status. 

Derby PD first attained accreditation through CALEA in 2020 and is seeking reaccreditation for 2024. With that, each year a portal for public comment is open for six months (typically June through December) for citizens to provide feedback on any number of issues, good or bad.

