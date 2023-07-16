As part of the four-year accreditation process through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the Derby Police Department is currently seeking public input to help retain its status.
Derby PD first attained accreditation through CALEA in 2020 and is seeking reaccreditation for 2024. With that, each year a portal for public comment is open for six months (typically June through December) for citizens to provide feedback on any number of issues, good or bad.
“This would be types of things where people’s safety maybe is in danger or rights violations, things that our accreditation is based off of,” said Megan Nguyen, police coordinator for Derby PD. “If we’re going above and beyond other departments, we want to know about it. If we’re slacking, we want to know about it.”
CALEA accreditation is intended to ensure departments provide excellent and professional law enforcement services. Derby is one of only 11 accredited departments (out of more than 300) in Kansas.
Additionally, CALEA will review accredited departments’ standards, files, etc. each year and Nguyen noted Derby PD also holds mock assessments through the year to help maintain its status, with the public comment being a key part.
“This is just a piece of that accreditation, but it’s really vital that we get feedback,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen did also clarify that any input received through the CALEA portal goes directly to that organization and is not received by Derby PD until the end of the accreditation process, so any pressing complaints/issues should be brought up with the department directly.
Previously, CALEA had used a town hall model in seeking public comment but switched to a web-based portal this year, which should make it even easier for citizens to participate, “even if you’re a busy mom or a busy dad or you work a couple jobs, you’re still able to give comments and feedback on our service,” Nguyen said.
Making sure officers are well-trained in mental health protocols, safely detaining individuals, etc., Nguyen noted the input from local residents is seen as an important piece of the accreditation tool in maintaining public safety.
“At the end of the day, we are here to keep our community safe. We could do all these standards and we could do all these steps, but if our community doesn’t feel that they’re safe or they don’t feel that we’re doing the right job then we’ve really failed,” Nguyen said. “We want to know that we’re serving the community fairly, that we’re serving the community with safety being the number one upheld thing. We want to do a good job.”