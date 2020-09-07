Since the start of the summer, Derby Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell noted the city has seen a spike in shoplifting reports.
In fact, over the first eight months of the year compared to the first eight months of last year, Russell reported shoplifting reports are up considerably.
Though reports are up, Russell couldn’t say whether that meant there is more of the crime itself occurring – as the Derby PD is unable to check in with every individual business. Russell said part of the increase in reports may stem from businesses hiring more personnel dedicated to monitoring for shoplifting (like loss prevention officers).
“We’re going to see more reports because they have somebody doing something,” Russell said. “It doesn’t mean it didn’t happen those last two months; it means they didn’t have anybody looking into it.”
Loss prevention officers are out to stop shoplifting before it occurs, which may mean Derby is actually seeing less of that crime. There are a number of factors that make it hard to tell. Regardless, Russell noted Derby PD regularly offers to form partnerships with local businesses to see how it can combat shoplifting.
Examples of those efforts include installing specific police parking stalls at Wal-Mart, while the Derby PD will also do regular walkthroughs to help with visibility and school resource officers will be utilized as an additional resource to follow up on theft calls while class is not in session.
Russell noted the shoplifting reports have increased around local businesses in general this summer – with some coming from stores that never or rarely make reports.
Alertness is something Russell recommended for businesses to stay on top of any potential shoplifting. To that end, he stated the Derby PD is always willing to help local businesses take precautionary measures.
Working to make Derby the safest community possible, Russell said the department continues to engage in ways to cut down reports of theft and shoplifting. Visibility may not impact all crimes, but Russell said it can go a long ways to deter shoplifting – especially when follow-up arrests and trials are taken into account.
“That gets known out there that we do that, and larger departments may or may not have the time to do that. When it’s a situation like that and we can make an impact … we’ve had people say, ‘yeah, my friends won’t come down here to do that type of thing because they know they’ll get caught,’” Russell said. “We want to keep that image that you’re going to get caught, we’re going to do things about it, we don’t just let it go.”