Capt. Sarah Oldridge, with the Derby Police Department, was recently recognized for completion of Wichita State University’s miniMPA executive development program.
With Oldridge’s completion, all Derby PD captains, lieutenants, the chief and deputy chief have received miniMPA program certification.
The Derby PD supports the 16-week program as a way for personnel to gain a broader view of their service and enhance their knowledge of the importance of inter-departmental cooperation regarding the budget and other big picture items.
“It provided a time to become more well-rounded with different aspects of city government,” Oldridge said.
WSU reps noted they hope to see continued, increasing participation in the future.