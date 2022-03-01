According to Derby Police Chief Robert Lee, his department responded to more criminal activity in 2021 compared to 2020 – though that was not unexpected, given the impact the pandemic had the year prior.
Lee made his annual report to the Derby City Council at its most recent meeting on Feb. 22 and noted the impact of COVID could be felt in a number of upward trends across the Derby Police Department in 2021.
Part I crimes, for instance, were up 9% in 2021 – with Lee attributing a majority of that to theft from motor vehicles. He also specifically said that issues related to the pandemic may have played a role in that in regards to depleted staffing at larger retailers, officers out with COVID, etc.
While Part I crimes are no longer being tracked, Lee reported the increase was nearly identical (9.6%) under the new National Incident Based Reporting System categorization.
Cases and arrests also rose at Derby High School and both middle schools – not unexpected given that classes were mostly remote in 2020 and returned in person in 2021. Most of those arrests (96%) were related to tobacco or vaping violations, Lee reported.
Traffic accidents also rose by 18%, from 368 in 2020 to 436 in 2021 (with more traffic as people returned to work in person).
Despite activity being up due to less pandemic-related restrictions, Lee noted the department saw the impact of community policing at work throughout 2021 as well.
Among the Derby PD patrol division, Lee reported the team projects of all beats were a success. Beat 1 and Beat 4 partnered to form the Shoplift Reduction Team in 2021, which led to a slight decrease in those crimes and helped recover/prevent the theft of over $58,000 in merchandise from local stores.
“We want to make sure that shoplifters realize the welcome mat is not out here for that kind of activity so we’re going to be very proactive in how we address that,” Lee said.
Beat 2, meanwhile, focused on reducing traffic accidents along Rock Road – which were down 25% in 2021. Similarly, Beat 3 started a social media campaign focused on reducing accidents. While traffic accidents were up overall in Derby, they were the lowest they have been in Beat 3’s jurisdiction in two years.
On top of that, the department as a whole was more productive in DUI enforcement, with a 9% increase in charges from 2020. And while Part I (now Part A) crimes increased 9% over the past year, they are still down in the big picture – decreasing 27% from when Derby PD refocused on community policing starting in 2009.
While some of the crime numbers may have increased in 2021, turnover rates in the department remained below the national average of 11% – with only one retirement and three officers leaving in 2021.
Lee reported the department is looking forward to a number of projects in 2022, not least of which is more public engagement through open houses, National Night Out and paving the way for the return of the Citizen Police Academy next year.
The department also anticipates seeing the benefits of new initiatives like the MyID program and Flock license plate cameras, the latter of which has already helped close a handful of burglary/shoplifting cases.
“I think it’s probably going to make the difference we hoped for,” Lee said.
Derby PD is also looking to implement a detective rotation for beat officers in 2022, aiming to help them gain more “exposure” to better handle cases.
City council members thanked Lee for the efforts of the department while also checking to see if the department’s social media efforts extend to tracking crime in that realm.
Lee reported some of that activity is monitored, but the best way to receive assistance remains contacting the police directly.
“We certainly sympathize with anybody that’s the victim of a crime, but you’ve got to let us know about it,” Lee said. “Social media is not the way to let us know; 911 is the way to let us know.”