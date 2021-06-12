Within the past year, the Derby Police Department has taken measures to try and address the rising trends of theft seen in the area. The introduction of the shoplifting reduction team was one such effort, and the latest is looking into additional equipment for the department.
Presenting at the Derby City Council’s annual budget workshop on June 8, Police Chief Robert Lee made requests for the 2022 budget – including the addition of license plate reader cameras.
The cameras – which would cost $36,000 up front (and $16,000 annually after three years) – are a measure that Lee said will help with vehicle and suspect identification, which is intended to help with efforts to reduce theft and shoplifting in Derby.
“It’s going to increase the amount of crimes that are solved,” Lee said.
A total of 10 cameras would be placed at intersections around Derby to help with “Hot List” vehicle identification – with the program part of a national database that flags amber alerts, silver alerts and National Crime Information Center (NCIC) hits. For instance, Lee noted that the cameras could help with the detection and apprehension of a homicide suspect from Tennessee (and “all kinds of felons”) fleeing through Derby.
Lee pointed out the license plate reader cameras can be programed for a certain range of criteria, so it could also be used to flag vehicles expected in robbery and theft cases. Council members questioned the timing of the alerts, with Lee reporting that the cameras can update patrol units within 30 seconds to a minute of when a vehicle is flagged.
“That’s the whole idea is within a minute we have cars rolling to where that vehicle was last seen at,” Lee said.
What Lee said the cameras would not be used for is monitoring traffic violations, as they would collect so much data if that were case – and the sheer amount of data collected would already require regular purging. Questioned about potential requests for footage from insurance companies, Lee also noted the cameras focus only on a small section of the intersection (which would also make traffic enforcement difficult).
Currently, the Derby PD has no such capabilities, so the license plate reader camera program would be a first in the city. Speaking to the efforts to help reduce theft trends, Lee said the program that exists in Wichita has helped recover a lot of stolen cars.
Additionally, Lee reported Dillons has committed to contributing $3,500 toward the purchase of the license plate reader cameras – seeing the advantage to businesses in the Derby Marketplace area.
Other requests from the department included the purchase of rifles for non-patrol vehicles ($15,750) in an effort to better equip the entire department to be able to respond to an active shooter situation.
“If that occurs Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 to 5, there’s about as good a chance that it’s going to be an administrator or someone in an unmarked car that responds first or is one of the first to those scenes,” Lee said.
The Derby PD is also looking to purchase a new crime scene van ($55,000) – with its current vehicle more than 30 years old – as well as a rapid identification system ($6,200) that would attach to fingerprint scanners to help provide information on suspects who refuse to identify themselves/have no ID or provide false information.
Requests from all departments will be considered by the city council, with the city manager’s recommended budget to next come before the governing body at its July 13 meeting.