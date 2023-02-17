Parks Graffiti 1

Riley Park was one of four locations were vandalism was reported over the weekend of Feb. 11.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Over the weekend of Feb. 11, multiple city parks and at least one city neighborhood were vandalized with graffiti. The Derby Police Department was alerted and is currently investigating. 

Police Chief Robert Lee noted there were at least three occurrences his department was informed of – graffiti tags in English Park, Riley Park and in the Ridge Point neighborhood (near the Buckner/Tall Tree intersection). City staff reported the Lauber silo (northeast of Riley Park) was also defaced

Parks Graffiti 2

Derby PD is current investigating the acts of vandalism in which city property – like the restroom building at Riley Park (shown) – was defaced.
