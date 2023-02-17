Over the weekend of Feb. 11, multiple city parks and at least one city neighborhood were vandalized with graffiti. The Derby Police Department was alerted and is currently investigating.
Police Chief Robert Lee noted there were at least three occurrences his department was informed of – graffiti tags in English Park, Riley Park and in the Ridge Point neighborhood (near the Buckner/Tall Tree intersection). City staff reported the Lauber silo (northeast of Riley Park) was also defaced
Emblems, along with the message “Hail Satan,” were spray painted on structures in all locations.
Given the similarity in the graffiti, Lee said it is expected to be the work of one individual, though the department has no suspects at this time.
Derby Director of Communications Kristy Bansemer noted parks staff typically deals with graffiti more in the summer/warm weather months. Staff address such issues on public property as soon as possible in all cases, like it did with the recent vandalism. During colder months, when the graffiti can’t be painted over, a removal product is used on the affected areas – to be repainted once it warms up.
“Once graffiti or vandalism is found, it’s quickly addressed,” Bansemer said. “If residents spot graffiti or vandalism, the city asks that you report it immediately by calling Public Works at 788-0301 during regular business hours and 911 after hours.”
Any members of the public with information on the recent acts of vandalism are encouraged to call either Derby PD (788-1557) or Crimestoppers, to report anonymously, at 316-267-2111.