Seeing an increasing number of theft cases over the past year – most notably shoplifting – the Derby Police Department recently launched a new initiative to try to deter those types of crimes. On Feb. 5, the department’s Shoplifting Reduction Team (SRT) officially became operational to help address those rising case numbers.
Making up the Derby SRT will be a supervisor, detective and beat officers, with six members in total – though Police Chief Robert Lee noted not all of those team members may be working at the same time.
Lee said that more loss prevention officers working for retailers may have led to the increase in theft cases over the past year (up 14 percent, from 359 cases in 2019 to 410 in 2020). Additionally, Lee stated well over half of the shoplifting suspects are coming from outside the city, lowering the chances of apprehension. With the formation of the SRT and working agreements with nearby law enforcement agencies, Lee is hopeful that will increase closure rates and improve case response.
“The main difference will be they [SRT members] will follow up on those anywhere within Sedgwick County, so let’s say this person lives in Wichita and comes to Derby to commit their theft and then goes back to Wichita. If we know who they are, we’ll be going to Wichita in order to follow up on that theft and see if we can identify that offender,” Lee said. “We just want to send the message that, whether it’s a misdemeanor or a felony, that we’re going to take those crimes very seriously. Just because you make it outside of the city limits of Derby, don’t assume that you’re now home free. The idea of this team is that there will be somebody knocking on your door if we can identify who you are, regardless of where you’re at in Sedgwick County, to take the appropriate action on these cases.”
In addition to expanding pursuit outside of its jurisdiction, the Derby SRT is intended to proactively address shoplifting as well with increased foot patrols. That tactic was utilized in late 2020 to help deter shoplifting, with the department already seeing results. Active in areas with a high occurrence of shoplifting, Lee reported the foot patrols have been successful in apprehending some offenders while the crime is even in progress.
Knowing that shoplifters are often repeat offenders, Lee called the efforts of the Shoplifting Reduction Team a “step in the right direction” to gain intelligence and prevent future crime as well. Social media will also be a tool utilized to help with identifying suspects to cut down on thefts.
Other trends the Derby PD are seeing at the moment include a rise in catalytic converter thefts. While the department worked 10 such cases in 2020, it has already seen eight such cases through a little over one month in 2021.
Groups of offenders will pull up to cars with a set of battery-operated tools to remove the catalytic converter that is then sold to a scrap metal dealer. Lee noted these have been occurring all over Derby, at residences and businesses alike.
“It’s a crime that is on the increase. It is happening in daylight hours as well as darkness,” Lee said. “Officers, to their credit, have done an absolutely wonderful job and they’ve apprehended numerous people in these groups doing this, but it seems that unfortunately they’re right back out doing it again. That’s an issue we have to deal with as well.”
The SRT will also be helping address the catalytic converter thefts, but Lee recommended Derby residents take precautions as well – parking in a garage, or a well-lighted area if that is not possible.
Lee also encouraged residents to call the Derby PD at 788-1557 to set up a neighborhood watch if they don’t have one
While the SRT will be on the lookout to help deter thefts in Derby, Lee said community members can provide a lot of help in that regard as well.
“If you see something suspicious, report it,” Lee s
aid. “If you don’t report it, we’re not going to know about it in most cases and a lot of these types of cases are solved just based on suspicious character reports.”