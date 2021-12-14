Multiple anonymous social media posts addressed toward Derby High School students recently triggered an investigation by the Derby Police Department, with the FBI also getting involved.
The offensive posts – racial in nature – were first made two weeks ago and brought to the Derby PD’s attention Dec. 6.
While the FBI reviewed the case and advised that the posts did not appear to constitute a federal crime, Lee noted Derby PD continues to investigate and will ultimately bring the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office for potential criminal charges.
Derby Public Schools could also take action if a student is determined to be involved (which is unknown at this time).
Anyone with information regarding the origin of the posts is asked to contact Derby Police Det. Bart Evans at 788-1557.