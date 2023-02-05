After a few years of being placed on hold, the Derby Police Department is bringing back its Citizens Police Academy in 2023.
The COVID pandemic interrupted the last session of the CPA three weeks in, meaning no complete session has been held since 2018 (as it is something the department has traditionally put on in even years).
Given that extended hiatus, Derby PD Lt. Caleb Rue noted the department looked forward to offering that once again in 2023.
For those interested in law enforcement and/or wanting a first-hand look behind the scenes at Derby PD, the Citizens Police Academy will provide that. The CPA is meant to enhance the working relationship and communication between residents in the community and law enforcement.
“I think it just gives them a great look at what we do on a daily basis and it helps them to have a better understanding of what exactly we’re doing for them and with them,” said Rue, who is in charge of this year’s academy. “It can kind of answer some of those questions and better inform them of how everything works.”
Rue noted the academy will provide a better grasp of the department from all angles, including how administration operates, how the jail works, etc.
Through discussion, demonstration and hands-on experience, participants will explore a variety of topics, including patrol and response to calls, criminal investigations, use of force, and legal issues involving search, seizure and interrogation. Participants will also have the opportunity to ride with an officer on a shift.
While not having led the academy first-hand, Rue has participated before as part of those ride-alongs. That gets at the heart of why the CPA was brought back – to help build relationships within the community. Rue noted he still maintains contact with at least one former participant, communicating regularly and collaborating on other projects around the city.
Participation is open to any individuals at least 18 years of age or older who are residents of Derby, work in Derby or own a business in Derby. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Derby Police and Courts Building (229 N. Baltimore). The free 12-week program will go from March 21 to June 13., with a graduation ceremony and banquet to close out the CPA.
Applications can be picked up and submitted at the Derby Police Department or filled out online at DerbyKS.com/cpa, with Rue looking forward to having another engaged group in the CPA’s return.
“I appreciate that they take the time to show that interest in being involved in their community, and I hope that they ask a lot of questions that make us dig deep to give them the answers,” Rue said. “I want it to be a two-way [street] where it’s not just them learning how we do things, but it’s us learning what their expectations are and how we can better meet them.”
For more information about the academy, contact Lt. Rue at 788-1557.