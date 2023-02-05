Police Academy

Learning how traffic stops (shown) are handled, through first-hand experience, will be part of the information covered in the return of Derby PD’s Citizens Police Academy.

After a few years of being placed on hold, the Derby Police Department is bringing back its Citizens Police Academy in 2023.

The COVID pandemic interrupted the last session of the CPA three weeks in, meaning no complete session has been held since 2018 (as it is something the department has traditionally put on in even years).

