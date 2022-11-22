During the public forum portion of the Nov. 14 Derby school board meeting, two Derby residents shared their individual concerns on some unrelated issues.
Derby resident Rick Coleman spoke to the board about an effort he made to have his son’s name changed on school documentation, which was denied. Coleman said that he wanted to change it to his son’s nickname, instead of his given name, since that is what he goes by.
Coleman said after submitting the request he immediately got an email stating he could not do that legally. Coleman then noted, one day after he submitted the name change request, his eighth grade child got a survey from his teacher asking if he has preferred pronouns or nicknames. Coleman said that he decided to let it go.
In addition, Coleman said last week emails were sent out about the Kansas Communities That Care survey – a survey designed to measure teen substance use, delinquency and related problem behaviors. Coleman said he indicated no to the survey. Then, he said his eighth grader was administered that survey last week in school.
Coleman claimed that the instances he presented were a violation of House Bill 2567 that was made into law earlier this year.
In a portion of the bill referenced by Coleman, the school is required to provide written notification to the parent or guardian prior to the administration of some surveys in schools. This bill also provides that a parent’s written consent can only be accepted by the school after the parent receives the required notification and has had the opportunity to review the information in such notification.
A district flyer that is used in training staff on how to handle the requirements of the bill spells out some examples of surveys that need parental permission. Included in a list is the Kansas Communities That Care survey that Coleman referenced.
In a statement by USD 260 Director of Communications Katie Carlson, she said they couldn’t speak about specific student situations. However, prior to the implementation of HB 2567 protocols specific guidance and direction were given to all staff.
“This process is new to us all and, as we navigate through instances of surveys, we will continue to refine best practices to ensure compliance,” Carlson explained.
No representation at national conference
Derby resident Mark Boline also expressed concern at the meeting – about the board’s decision to not send two board members to the National School Board Association Conference in Orlando, Fla., scheduled in April next year.
Boline said he felt for a number of reasons that the decision to not send members was wrong. He pointed out that the event offered education and said that education is the primary purpose of the school board.
“Sending members to the national conference makes the board better at what they do,” Boline said.
He said not having representatives at the conference potentially puts Derby at a disadvantage compared to other districts. Boline made references to the city of Derby, Wichita and businesses that do send representatives to conferences for reasons that connect to improvement through knowledge. He said all this applies to the area of education as well.
“A national conference is a vehicle to learn about effective practices. It seems like a no brainer to me,” Boline said.
Boline has started a GoFundMe campaign in order to raise the funds to send members to the conference and encouraged board members to donate.
“Attendance at the national conference would be instrumental in making the Derby school board better,” Boline said. “I would like the board to reconsider paying to send one or two to the conference.”