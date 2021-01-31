Sedgwick County is currently pursuing an erosion control project and seeking a partnership with Derby – as the impacted area would be within city limits.
Addressed at the Derby City Council meeting on Jan. 26, City Manager Kathy Sexton reported the county’s public works department is trying to address issues along Spring Creek south of Chet Smith Avenue between K-15 and Woodlawn (just north of Shadybrook Lane). While the county would take care of the work, it is seeking input from an engineering firm to handle design, surveying and other project elements – coming to a total of $75,000.
Given that the project would benefit property both in the city and county, the latter is seeking financial assistance in the form of $25,000 from Derby – with the idea that a partnership would help the project move through the county commission as well.
“We think this is a really good use of the money and a good partnership,” Sexton said. “It will benefit both the property [owners] and the county.”
Plans to help address the erosion and stop it from progressing along Spring Creek include armoring the bottom of the slope with rock and constructing bend way weirs – rock jetties that push the main channel away from the slope – which is something the county has done successfully with other creeks.
Engineering work may be outsourced, but Sexton noted Sedgwick County Public Works will handle the construction elements of the project – with no more additional financial assistance requested from the city.
“The county has staff and equipment so they won’t bid it out. They’ll do it themselves. If they had to bid it out, they wouldn’t have the money to do it,” Sexton said. “This is a heck of a deal for the city because we’re paying one-third of just this engineering design work, not construction. By the time they do their construction, they’ll have a lot of man hours in it.”
On the city’s end, Sexton noted money to assist this erosion project would come from the stormwater utility fund, which was established specifically to allow the city to address creek erosion and other stormwater issues.
Council member Jack Hezlep questioned if this project would take care of the family whose backyard was slowly disappearing into Spring Creek. While Sexton could not guarantee that, she reported the intent of the project was to help control and improve erosion of the creek for all property owners around the specified project site.
Fellow council member Tom Keil was curious if the project was a solution for the short term or long term – wondering if concrete would be the way to go (like Wichita’s canal route).
With the resources the county is putting into the project and its history addressing creek erosion, Sexton sees them being in it for the long haul.
“In this particular instance, they’re going to really put some serious money into this. I don’t think they’d be doing it if they didn’t think they weren’t going to make a difference,” Sexton said. “When you design stormwater projects, you design them for the long term.”
Mayor Randy White questioned if the engineering study would look at the bigger picture issue of erosion along Spring Creek, but Sexton stated the project is primarily localized to the site north of Shadybrook Lane.
Addressing erosion on the one site would be enough to have an impact to local property owners, as both White and council member Andrew Swindle attested to what that has done to the home closest to the project site.
“It was a cliff at the edge of their yard, so I’m glad we’re doing something to help those folks,” Swindle said.
Swindle motioned to approve $25,000 to partner with the county in addressing the Spring Creek erosion, which was passed unanimously.