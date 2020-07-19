When Derby resident Ginny Hall found out about her neighbor Tim Denton’s recent ALS diagnosis (creating difficulties getting in and out of his own house), she knew something had to be done to help out. She wasn’t sure what exactly, or who would be doing it, but the need was clear.
“I've been a part of the Derby community for a long time. When one neighbor is hurting, we rally around them and take care of them,” Hall said. “I knew that by contacting my local church and sharing the need with friends and family, that we would have people to complete the task.”
Hall reached out to her pastor (Lance Carrithers) at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, while a friend (Vanessa Smith) reached out to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Knights of Columbus. Between the two, a crew of seven was formed to build a wheelchair access ramp for Denton at his home on Fieldstone Court. The task was completed in less than a day on July 8.
John Macera, a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church, took charge of the operations and pulled from WUMC’s ramp ministry fund to purchase materials – but his crew as well as the Knights provided all the rest.
“We used that fund to buy everything. I bought everything at Lowe’s with that fund, and we just all brought our own tools,” Macera said.
Knights of Columbus member Bob Stuhlsatz noted the group started the project in the early morning on July 8 and was done before noon. While the ramp had to be extended further than the sidewalk (due to elevation), the crew had no issues getting the job done.
Not only was it a pleasure getting to take part in such a service project, but Stuhlsatz said he enjoyed the experience of getting to come together with another congregation for the benefit of another community member.
“Our major tenet is charity. So, if someone has a need we’re more than willing to see if we can help,” Stuhlsatz said. “I just think it was extra rewarding that Woodlawn United and us could interact on a joint project. That made it special.”
“You always get more out of those projects than you put in, so just the fellowship itself was amazing. It was fun to work with those guys and it was fun to work with the guys from my church, too,” Macera said.
Donations are being taken through Woodlawn United Methodist Church to help replenish its ramp ministry fund so more such projects can be taken on in the future.
Macera, Stuhlsatz and Hall were all pleased to see the community band together so quickly for one of its own, and the generosity was not overlooked by the Dentons either.
“We are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the people, churches, and groups who got together to build this ramp so quickly,” said Tim’s wife, Lynn. “It’s truly a blessing during this time of change and new challenges. We are extremely grateful and thankful.”