Bill Bankston, a 14-year resident of Derby and father of two attending USD 260 schools, came before the Derby Board of Education at its Oct. 13 meeting with a concern.
Though Bankston admitted he has had nothing but great experiences with Derby staff, administrators, etc., through the current pandemic, he came before the board to speak to and raise some issues regarding the COVID-19 quarantine process.
As mandated by the Sedgwick County Health Department, Bankston called the quarantine orders being issued by the schools nothing more than strongly worded “suggestions” that he said did not fall in line with Kansas State Statute 65-129C. The statute states that quarantine orders should come from the local health officer or Kansas Secretary of Health.
Regarding quarantine policies in USD 260, Communications Director Katie Carlson noted the district is in direct contact with Sedgwick County Health Department when dealing with any positive cases and contacts.
“When a positive case is determined in a Derby Public Schools building, we first confirm with the Sedgwick County Health Department that we do, in fact, have a positive test,” Carlson said. “From there, we work with school nurses, teachers and building administration to assist the health department in determining which individuals within the school setting would be considered a close contact, which, at this time, is anyone within six feet or less for ten minutes or more of the individual who tested positive, with or without masks.”
Carlson noted that, per health department guidelines, any identified individuals are asked to avoid school and school-related activities for 14 days from the date of exposure to the individual who tested positive. On the 15th day, the individual is welcomed back into the school building and into school activities.
In the eyes of Bankston and other parents he has spoken to, though, those quarantine measures should only apply to children who are sick and have tested positive for COVID-19.
“They are the only ones that should be sent home, not the contact tracing subjects. Sedgwick County Health Department has a strangle hold on Derby Public Schools and needs to be held accountable,” Bankston said. “Asking our school staff and administration to carry out what is ultimately Sedgwick County Health Department’s job makes for some very uncomfortable and awkward situations.”
Per the statute in question, quarantine orders need to come from local health officer Dr. Garold Minns. The order Bankston initially got from the school was signed by Sedgwick County Health Department Director Adrienne Byrne.
KSA 65-129c does also state that individuals can be informed of orders “using the best possible means available” if giving written notice is impractical because of the number of individuals or geographical areas affected. Meanwhile, Carlson stated the district remains in contact with the health department in terms of guiding its policy while knowing it can be a difficult position for students and parents.
“Our COVID-19 Site Coordinator works to address all concerns brought to her in a timely manner as does other administrative staff,” Carlson said. “As previously stated, we do realize that the process of being identified as a close contact and working from home during any part of the 14-day process is difficult, but we want to continue to ensure safety for our students and staff, following the guidelines of the Sedgwick County Health Department.”
Bankston reiterated, though, that the ultimate authority lies with Minns – not the county health department. His issue is not with USD 260, but with the health department setting those policies and not following through with enforcement.
Currently, Bankston said the orders the schools are issuing on the county’s behalf also lack the ability to contest. Bankston did, though, and in turn got an official quarantine order from Minns. That order enforced a full quarantine, while Bankston said the order from the school would’ve allowed his child to still go to work.
Given that his own son went through two quarantines and never showed any symptoms of COVID, Bankston questioned the legitimacy of the quarantine policy being enforced and wanted to see the county take more ownership rather than passing responsibility onto the schools.
“Right now, I feel like the health departments are governing everything and that’s not right,” Bankston said. “You can’t have your cake and eat it, too. If you’re gonna push your rules, then you’ve gotta stand behind it and Sedgwick County Health Department is just not doing that.”