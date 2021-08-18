Some students in the Derby school district could be facing a potentially unsafe walk to school under the current busing policy.
The current policy states that students can get a bus ride to and from school if they live 2.5 miles or more away from their school building, based on a state guideline.
Cassie Fagen, a parent who lives about 2.2 miles from her family’s designated elementary school, Derby Hills, feels that the district should make an exception for students who have to traverse potentially hazardous routes in order to reach school.
From her current address, Fagen’s third grader and two fifth graders would have to walk alongside 63rd Street from Clifton to Woodlawn, most of which has no sidewalks. They would also have to cross K-15 at 63rd, where there are six lanes of traffic and no crosswalk.
“In order to walk to school and make it in time to attend breakfast, a child needs to leave my neighborhood at 6:50 a.m.,” Fagen said. “They would first have to walk through tall grass without a sidewalk until they reach an embankment on 63rd Street.”
Otherwise, she said, the kids would have to walk down into an overflow creek that leads to the Arkansas River. Then they would have to cross the railroad tracks before crossing K-15 itself.
“The nearest crosswalk is 2.2 miles north at K-15 and 47th Street, rendering it completely useless for our kids,” she said.
Wichita Public Schools currently has a policy that allows students who live less than 2.5 miles away from their schools to take the bus if their walk to school is dangerous. Fagen presented the policy to the Derby Board of Education on Aug. 2 and asked board members to consider adopting it in Derby schools.
Under Wichita’s policy, students can be exempt from the 2.5-mile rule if there are a lack of crosswalks on their route, if they have to cross four or more lanes of traffic in which the speed limit is 40 miles per hour or more, or if there is a lack of sidewalks – among other exceptions.
If implemented, these exceptions would enable Fagen’s children to take the bus to school every day.
With school now underway, Fagen told the Informer in an interview that she has managed to avoid her kids having to walk to school every weekday by having her grandmother take the kids to school a few days a week.
Still, she is having trouble finding an arrangement for Monday mornings, when the district does late start-days, because of her work schedule.
“It’s not that just some jobs don’t let you [take your kids back and forth to school],” she said. “Any full-time job does not allow that.”
Fagen said she knows one parent in her neighborhood whose third grader is already walking the route that her kids would have to walk to school in the mornings.
She said she fears for the safety of students who have to cross or walk near K-15, especially when it’s dark in the morning.
“This walk is dangerous, and we need it to be rectified before there is a potentially tragic ending,” she said.
Betty Arnold, a member of the Kansas State Board of Education, said the baseline for each district’s busing policy is set at 2.5 miles at the state level. Some districts may choose to lower that number or make exceptions.
She said she hoped to see the KSBE add adjusting the statewide busing policy to the board’s annual list of legislative priorities. That list essentially serves as the KSBE’s set of issues that it will lobby the Kansas Legislature to act on.
“We certainly have had a concern about, especially elementary students, having to walk, period,” she said. “I would love to see all the students transported. When you’re in the rural area, that’s a given. But when you get into more of the urban, it’s not.”
The state board of education will finalize its list of legislative priorities at its next meeting in September.
But barring a change at the state level, the Derby school district would have to alter its policy to accommodate kids like Fagen’s who have a potentially unsafe walking route to school.