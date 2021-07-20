Derby Public Schools has reported six cases of the coronavirus since its summer programming began on June 1. While that may not be a high total overall, the effects have been personal for parent Christina Witten.
Witten said her two kids, in fifth and sixth grade, both contracted the coronavirus after exposure at the district’s latchkey program. She enrolled her kids in the program this summer because she had to return to work and couldn’t work remotely.
“They went through the last five-and-a-half weeks of the school year, no issues – not even close contacts or anything,” she said at the July 12 Derby Board of Education meeting. “Both my kids tested positive yesterday (July 11) for COVID, and they got it from latchkey.”
The district’s first summer case was reported July 7, about five weeks after summer programming began. Five of the cases have been elementary students and one has been an elementary staffer.
It’s not clear how many of the six COVID-19 cases reported this summer in the district have been connected to the latchkey program.
The district hosts its summer latchkey program at one building the first month, and at a second location the second month. Throughout the month of July, the district has offered the program at Derby Hills.
If cases are determined to be connected to a certain program or building in the community, the district said it would be identified as a cluster by the Sedgwick County Health Department.
However, when asked if any clusters had been identified in Derby schools, Sedgwick County Communications Director Akeam Ashford said the health department does not release information about school-related clusters unless there is a risk to the general public.
“There usually isn’t [a risk to the general public] with schools,” Ashford said in an email to the Informer.
Kids not identified as high-risk
Witten said she was notified by the district on Friday, July 9, that there were kids in the program who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Before receiving that email, though, Witten said she was told by someone whose kids also attend latchkey that their kids had tested positive.
She said the delay in notice was frustrating.
“There’s a delay between when they test, when the county’s notified, when the county can contact the parent, then the county will contact the schools,” Witten said. “So there can be, like, a three- or four-day delay between when the person tested positive and when there’s actually some action taken by the school.”
“Well, as quick as this virus spreads, especially in a no-mask environment, that’s pretty much worthless at that point.”
The email Witten received on July 9 about positive cases at latchkey indicated that her students were not high-risk contacts and therefore were still allowed to attend the program.
But Witten’s kids regularly play with the kids who tested positive, she said, so she wanted to get her kids tested despite not being identified as high-risk close contacts.
“So again, that’s kind of a slip there that somehow they were not identified [as a high-risk contact] through the school district and the county, but they still tested positive and they still got it,” she said.
Witten said her son has had a slight temperature, an infrequent cough and has complained about food not tasting right. Her daughter, she said, has had a lot of congestion, a sore throat, an infrequent cough, a frequent headache and a fever that spiked at 100.2.
“So far though, their oxygen levels have remained high, so I am still relatively optimistic they may avoid the more severe COVID-19 symptoms,” Witten said in an email to the Informer.
Fortunately, Witten said, she, her husband and her parents are all vaccinated and tested negative.
How district processes COVID cases
The district finds out about new COVID-19 cases in its schools through two different sources: self-reporting and the county health department.
If a case is self-reported, it must be confirmed by the health department before the district can assist with contact-tracing information. Once a case is confirmed, the district reviews the student’s high-risk and low-risk activities since contracting the virus and provides that information to the county in order to determine close contacts.
At the direction of the health department, the district then requests that high-risk close contacts stay away from school and school activities for 10 days after the last date of exposure. SCHD or KDHE then follows up with families.
“Many students and staff are involved in other activities outside of district programs so could contract the virus anywhere,” said Katie Carlson, director of communications for the district. “The district provides enhanced cleaning and works to provide a setting that mitigates risk to exposure of illness, but won’t be able to completely avoid illness being at schools.”
A high-risk contact is most broadly defined as someone who interacted with the positive student while either person was unmasked, when not socially distanced for 10 minutes or more.
A low-risk close contact is someone who interacted with a positive student while both were fully masked or while both were wearing masks and at least three feet apart on the same bus. Low-risk contacts are not required to quarantine.
‘Out of my control’
Witten spoke in public forum at the BOE meeting to request the board mandate the use of masks next school year, at least until students under 12 are able to get vaccinated. The district enforced masks last school year but has not been mandating them during summer programming.
The board also voted to make masks optional next year later at that same meeting.
Witten said both her kids wear masks at latchkey, though she said she admits her son is “terrible about keeping it over his nose.”
“That’s something that’s kind of just out of my control as a parent because they’re optional now, so there’s no one there to remind them that he needs to put it back on,” he said. “So they were unprotected for that reason.”
In an email to the Informer, Witten said she and her family have had an overall positive experience at Derby schools. She has lived in Derby for about 28 total years, having attended Derby schools from second grade until her graduation in 1998.
In her final plea to the district to mandate masks next school year, Witten said the loss of a teacher or parent far outweighs the inconvenience of having to wear masks.
“These kids, most of them are going to be asymptomatic,” Witten said. “But they can bring this home to their parents who may not be vaccinated, or maybe they can’t be vaccinated because they’re immunocompromised, or for whatever reason.”