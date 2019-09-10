Newly on-display at the Derby Public Library is “Watercolor My World,” an exhibit with paintings by resident Linda Smith.
According to a release from the library, Smith says the exhibition expresses a “nostalgic remembrance” of days gone by. She is inspired by abandoned buildings, nature, and her husband’s hobby, model railroading.
Cori Dodds, a library spokesperson said gentle scenes of a cornfield, autumn leaves, and a winter pasture transport the viewer to a dreamlike, yet specific time of year.
“A windswept railroad crossing and an old-time hamburger stand are familiar scenes to those who drive the backroads of south-central Kansas,” she said.
Smith was born in Winfield and attended schools near Oxford. As a young mother, she became interested in painting and used oils and acrylics.
Raising her family and working left little time for painting, but in recent years she has picked up her brushes and started working in watercolor.
“Watercolor My World” will be on display at the library’s High Wall Gallery through Sept. 29.