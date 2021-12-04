As a way to celebrate National Philanthropy Day on Nov. 15, Wichita’s United Way of the Plains held a “Shark Tank”-style event in which eight nonprofits pitched their bold solutions to community issues. Judges selected four winners (receiving $25,000 each) in the categories of health, education, financial stability and basic needs.
The Derby Citizens Recreation Association was among the eight finalists. While the organization did not win, it still received $5,000 as a runner-up to serve as an investment for its innovative idea – Unsinkables. Unsinkables is intended to provide 550 second grade students in Derby Public Schools with training to reduce childhood drowning accidents, the third leading cause of unintentional deaths for Kansas children. The program will help in the historically underserved Oaklawn community and include students with physical, mental and emotional challenges.