The Optimist Club of Derby welcomes area students to speak their minds about the topic “Discovering the Optimism Within Me” as part of the Optimist International 2022-2023 Oratorical Contest. Derby’s competition will be held March 30 at the Derby Public Library.
Derby’s Optimist Club will judge local students’ speeches based on content and presentation to determine the top winners. Medals will be awarded to the top three, with first place receiving a $500 scholarship and entry in the Kansas District Competition.