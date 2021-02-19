The Derby Optimist Club will host its oratorical scholarship contest online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The contest will take place via Zoom on March 10. The theme this year is “Healing the World with Optimism.” It is open to any students who live in USD 260, whether they attend Derby schools or a private, parochial or home school.
Contestants must be under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1 and must not be a high school graduate. There is no minimum age.
Speeches must be between 4 and 5 minutes. The top three winners will get medals, all participants will receive a certificate, and the first place winner will receive a scholarship worth $500.
The Derby winner will also have a chance to compete in further contests for a chance to win more scholarship money.
Students who are interested must submit an application, along with a copy of their birth certificate and the signature of a parent or guardian. The deadline to apply is March 1.
For registration info, contact Bruce Quantic, chairman of the Derby Optimist Club at bquantic@yahoo.com.