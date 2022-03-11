The Derby Optimist Club recently handed out awards for its annual essay and oratorical contests, with a handful of local Derby students recognized.
Derby High School senior Klaudia Manis won this year’s Optimist Club essay contest, writing to the theme of “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?” Manis was awarded a $500 scholarship for her efforts and her essay was also forwarded to the Kansas District level to be entered in the state competition. The state winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Optimist International.
Other top finishers in the essay contest included Nicole McKee (second) and Cassandra Vargas (third).
In the oratorical contest, with the theme “Staying Optimistic in Changing Times,” students from Derby’s St. Mary Catholic School swept the top three spots. Isadora Colgrove took first place and was awarded a $500 scholarship. Eva Martin took second and Kiara Altman was third.
Both Colgrove and Martin will have their entries advanced to the Kansas District competition, which will be held April 23 in Lawrence. A $2,500 scholarship will also be awarded to the state oratorical winner.
The Derby Optimist Club has been participating in both contests for over 50 years and active in the community since 1968.