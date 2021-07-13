Celebrating Christmas in July, local motorcycle riders, American Legion Family Post 408 and Derby Fire got in the spirit to help support the fifth annual Derby Operation Holiday Toy Run on July 10.
Sponsored by the American Legion and hosted at Derby Fire Station 81 (715 E. Madison Ave.), more than 50 motorcyclists showed up to participate in the fundraising ride in 2021 – with 64 gifts collected for Derby Operation Holiday at the event.
In addition to the items donated, free-will offerings were also accepted for the lunch (donated for the event) served and a silent auction was held, which helped raise $4,500 for the Derby charity aimed at helping USD 260 families in need during the Christmas holiday.
Operation Holiday fundraising chair Leslie Eliasen noted that while participation was roughly the same in this year’s toy run, donations were up more than $1,000 compared to 2020.
Derby student Covin Wesley was also selling lemonade at Fire Station 81 the day of the event in an effort to raise even more funds – with a goal to bring in at least $1,000 to help support Operation Holiday with gift purchases for USD 260 families this year.
“We would always love for anyone in the community to participate however they would like to,” Eliasen said. “We truly try to connect all year long so that it doesn’t hurt anybody’s budget at the end of the year.”
For more information on the organization or ways to support it, visit the Derby Operation Holiday page on Facebook.