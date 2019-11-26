Derby Mayor Randy White threw the switch to turn on Derby’s Christmas Tree last Thursday, marking the beginning of the holiday season at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Madison Ave. Central Park. A large crowd witnessed the tree lighting before wind and light rain began to move in, causing the crowd to dwindle quickly and seek warmer conditions. Kids didn’t leave, though, until they had a chance tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas this year.
A number of community events and shopping opportunities are planned starting next Friday, including the annual Christmas Parade scheduled for next Saturday, Dec. 7.
For more information on what’s happening go to www.derbyinformer.com/calendar/ to see a listing of the events.