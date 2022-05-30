At the May 24 Derby City Council meeting, Mayor Randy White officially proclaimed Derby as a Purple Heart City – bolstering the city’s ties to the military community.
Given the number of military veterans who call Derby home, as well as its proximity to McConnell Air Force Base, White noted the designation made sense. And according to American Legion Family Post 408 Public Relations Representative Mike Saindon, it all started with a sign.
Saindon said that he and Mayor White received a text with a picture of a Purple Heart City sign from District 81 State Rep. Blake Carpenter while he was traveling to Texas for Air Force training. It was followed with a simple question: is this something that Derby would like to be?
From there, White, Saindon, Assistant to the City Manager Sarah Gooding and Martin Byrne of the Military Order of the Purple Heart formed a committee to put in the work designating Derby as a Purple Heart City – a process that took over half a year.
The official proclamation serves as a statement of support for military personnel, veterans and families of those who have served through the Armed Services – fittingly made just ahead of Memorial Day.
In terms of history, the Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use and was initially created by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782. It is awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are wounded in the line of duty or posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.
Mayor White presented the proclamation to Purple Heart recipient Ramon Reyes, a veteran of the Korean War. Reyes was accompanied by “Dean” Valentine Delgado, a Vietnam veteran.
“The Military Order of the Purple Heart special recognition award is bestowed with pride to the city of Derby, Kansas for your dedication and support honoring America’s combat wounded veterans, becoming the Purple Heart City,” Reyes said during the proclamation presentation.
Derby is the first Purple Heart City in the central Kansas region and joins the cities of Holton, Leavenworth, Netawaka and Topeka; Leavenworth and Jackson counties; and the State of Kansas as part of the Purple Heart Trail in Kansas.
Official designation was established in cooperation with the Military Order of the Purple Heart 558, and through the support of American Legion Family Post 408.
“American Legion Family Post 408 is supporting the city of Derby in becoming a Purple Heart City,” Saindon said. “It gives us the opportunity to show our appreciation toward our Purple Heart recipients.”
Signage is planned for city gateways that will commemorate the proclamation, and it is anticipated that a future sign unveiling ceremony will be held to celebrate the city’s commitment to supporting local service members and veterans and to honor Purple Heart veterans and Gold Star families.