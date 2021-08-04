During the Derby City Council meeting on July 27, Derby PD Lt. Chris Poirier was recognized for completing the MiniMPA executive development program offered to professionals in the public and nonprofit sector through Wichita State University’s Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs.
Poirier was considered one of the top students in the program, which department leadership noted they will continue to utilize in the future.
Those on hand for the presentation of Poirier’s MiniMPA certificate were (left to right) Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs Interim Director Melissa Walker, Derby Police Chief Robert Lee, MiniMPA coordinator Mercy Umeri, Poirier and Mayor Randy White.