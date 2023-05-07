A total of 22 law enforcement officers recently graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in an April 28 ceremony. Derby Police Department Officer Angel Medina was among the latest class of KLTC graduates.
Under the authority of Executive Director Darin Beck, graduates received certificates attesting to the satisfactory completion of a full-time basic course of instruction, and certification as Kansas law enforcement officers from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority.