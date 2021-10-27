Derby North Middle School will host a Halloween movie night for families in the district.
The screening of “Hocus Pocus” will start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the DNMS football field. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $3, cash only, and kids 2 and under get in free. Children in eighth grade or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Entrance will not be granted after 7:25 p.m.
The DNMS Student Council is organizing and hosting the event. School-appropriate costumes are welcomed, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and/or chairs.
Capacity is limited and attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions will be available, and no outside food or drink is allowed.