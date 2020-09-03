Derby North Middle School teacher Amy Steadman was recently selected as one of 98 teachers nationwide for the National History Day summer professional development program, which focuses on “using online Library of Congress resources to develop and support historical argument.”
Steadman applied for the program in the spring. She learned at the end of the spring semester that she had been awarded the “opportunity,” as the program calls it.
“They don’t call it a scholarship,” Steadman said. “They call it an ‘opportunity.’ But essentially it’s a scholarship.”
She was hesitant to accept the offer at first, just because of how much time she had spent online during the spring.
“I was debating on whether or not I would accept it, because I was kind of done looking at a computer screen,” Steadman said. “But I went ahead and thought that this was an opportunity that’s not going to come around very often. If I apply next year, they may pass me up just because I passed it up the first time. My chances of getting all that for free probably wouldn’t come up again.”
As a teacher selected for the program, Steadman received free tuition, graduate credit, and materials for the online program. It’s all funded by the Library of Congress.
The program began in June and ended in late August. Throughout the program, Steadman explored digitized primary sources from the Library of Congress, participated in live webinars with teachers across the country, and developed resources for her students to use in the classroom.
Thinking historically is something that Steadman emphasizes in her classroom.
“I don’t teach history,” Steadman said. “I teach kids to think historically. How are they going to research and pull sources appropriately to make a point about the ways something has been affected by history?”
Steadman received an A for her work in the program.
“It was wonderful,” Steadman said. “I got the chance to hear from a historian who talked and walked us through the process of learning how to be historical thinkers. I’m better able to support my students now that I’ve taken the class.”