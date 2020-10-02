Derby North Middle School students will participate in an annual gaming charity event next month. The event, Extra Life, is a fundraiser in which gamers play video games for 24 straight hours, raising awareness and money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This is the second year Derby North has participated in the Extra Life event. Last year, Derby North’s team raised $1,700 in donations. Derby North’s goal is to raise $3,000 this year. The nationwide event is set for November 7.
Derby North students participating in gaming charity event
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
