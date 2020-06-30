Derby North Middle School staff recently participated in the Teacher Fit group’s first-ever Educator’s Day of Running. Each participant was asked to see how many miles they could log in two hours of running or walking.
Out of 1,427 educators, Derby North took third place for most miles ran per building and 2nd for number of participants.
“Surprisingly, we had far more staff members participate than we expected, just because it was shorter notice and educators do stay pretty busy over the summer,” teacher and gifted facilitator Amy Steadman said. “We had amazing results.”