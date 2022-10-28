Derby North Middle School staff recognized for service

At the Oct. 24 Derby school board meeting, DNMS Principal Jeff Smith helped recognize staff for their years of services with Derby Public Schools. Those recognized included Melissa Beck, Gray Bishop (10 years); Kimberly Allen, Rebecca Beard, Jeri Lavalle, Cathy McBride, Lee Pernice, Andrea Wiebe (15 years); Susan Topping, Smith, Kimberly Stucky (25 years); and Mike Kendall (30 years). Additionally, Smith, Stucky, Rob Hileman and Jill Kujawa received the University of Kansas School of Education 25-year certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.