Applications for the Derby Noon Lions Club’s annual scholarship are now open.
The $1,000 scholarship will go to a graduating senior in USD 260 who has served the community and wants to continue to serve others in the future. The recipient must be enrolled in a two- or four-year college for fall 2021.
Applicants can submit their application to Derby Noon Lions Club, PO Box 911, Derby, KS 67037. Applications must be typed and must be received in the mail by Friday, April 9.
Applicants are also asked to submit a one-page essay and a copy of their current transcript.
Applications and details about the scholarship can be found on the Derby Noon Lions Club’s website, www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/derbynoon.