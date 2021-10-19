Derby Public Schools nominated Park Hill Elementary School teacher Ann Decaire and Derby North Middle School teacher Brian Ball for this year’s Kansas Teacher of the Year award.
While Decaire has taught for nine years in Derby schools, she is in her first year at Park Hill, where she teaches second grade. Decaire also performed her student teaching hours in the district.
“The transition from my previous school to Park Hill has been nothing short of amazing,” she told the Informer. “The community is wonderful, parents are very supportive, and the atmosphere when you walk into the school is so warm and inviting.”
“My principal is all about family and that is what she fosters at Park Hill – a family-like atmosphere.”
District leadership surprised both Decaire and Ball with the announcement that they were nominated for the award. Decaire said she was taken aback at the surprise but feels grateful for the opportunity.
“I have a passion for teaching and pour my heart into it. I assume this is why I was nominated,” she said. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows how much teaching means to me and how much my students and their education mean to me.”
The Kansas Teacher of the Year Award recognizes and utilizes “representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state.” Its mission is to “build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.”
Ball has also worked in Derby schools throughout his entire teaching profession. He has taught sixth grade social studies at DNMS from the time it opened in 2015, working at the sixth grade center for four years before that.
Ball said he wanted to become a social studies teacher after having a select few social studies teachers who were creative and fun in the way they presented information to students. He said he wants students to have a fun and lasting experience at school, even if they aren’t able to memorize all the specific facts.
“I’m a slightly immature person who still loves to joke and play games and goof off, so I decided to incorporate that into my teaching,” he said. “If I don’t find it fun, then I know the students won’t find it fun.”
Sixth grade social studies curriculum primarily covers ancient world history, which Ball said also provides a certain level of novelty for most students.
Some of the activities that Ball’s students have done include reenacting battles, mummifying chickens, making cardboard shields, creating mud bricks, meditation, practicing trading in a marketplace and learning primitive survival skills.
“Even if they don’t love social studies by the end of the day, if they’re not remembering all the facts – that’s not important to me,” he said. “I’m just trying to associate good feelings with school. If I can at least do that, that can keep those students coming back.”
Nominees will have professional development opportunities and will also have opportunities to use their voice to advocate for students and teachers. The nominees will also be recognized at a Derby Board of Education meeting later this school year.
State finalists for the award will be announced at a luncheon in March. At another banquet in September, finalists will introduce themselves individually before the Kansas Teacher of the Year is announced. Nominees are invited to both banquets.
The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Every school district is encouraged to nominate one exemplary elementary classroom teacher and one exemplary secondary classroom teacher for the award. Applications are due by Nov. 2.