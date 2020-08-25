The Derby Informer received 35 awards in the annual Kansas Press Association’s Awards of Excellence competition. The event, part of the KPA annual convention, was held virtually on Friday and is a competition between newspapers of similar circulation in Kansas.
The awards included the editorial and writing Sweepstakes Award in the non-daily division II. This award is given to the newspaper in its division with the overall highest cumulative point total from all combined individual awards. This is the fourth time the Informer has received the Sweepstakes Award in the last nine years.
The entries are judged by members of another state press association. Judges select a first, second and third place winner for each specific category.
The Informer was selected for 11 first place, 10 second place and 13 third place awards, plus the Sweepstakes Award. First place awards included the following categories: Local Business Story, Health Story, Sports Story, Sports Feature Story, Sports Column Writing, Best Environmental Story, Best Story Picture Combination, Special Section Design-Layout, Best Online Video, Best Specialty Ad and Best Professional Services Ad.