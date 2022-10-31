Celebrating “lots of wonderful people” who call Derby home, the city handed out its second annual Neighborhood and Neighbor of the Year awards at the Oct. 25 City Council meeting.
HOA Liaison Judy Morris presented the second annual awards on the city’s behalf – highlighting the good works done among Derby and its residents.
“This award program was created to highlight and recognize contributions by individuals and neighborhoods throughout the city and the community that enhance the quality of life and the sense of community that we feel here in the Derby neighborhoods and Derby as a whole,” Morris said.
Neighborhood of the Year went to the Courtyard at the Oaks. According to Ann Nelson, who submitted the nomination, “the homeowners performed selfless everyday acts that make Courtyards at the Oaks a wonderful, safe and happy place to live.”
Among the services highlighted in the neighborhood’s award presentation were efforts to welcome new homeowners with homemade treats (and information on the community), coordinating meal delivery for those in need, volunteering in community organizations and more.
“Residents of the Courtyards at the Oaks overall have simply created a unique, vibrant and caring neighborhood that exemplifies the spirit of our Neighborhood of the Year,” Morris said.
“We are very grateful and honored to get this award,” said resident Dr. Roger Thomas, who noted all of those attributes mentioned add up to make Courtyard at the Oaks a wonderful community.
Individually, the Neighbor of the Year award was presented to Alice Kaul, who was nominated by Merilyn Leiszler – with the support of seven other neighbors.
Kaul was recognized and honored as someone who goes the extra mile and is a driving force in her neighborhood – picking up trash and doing other little things as needed.
“Whenever someone needs a listening ear, needs help with something – be it their dogs being walked or keeping an eye on their mail and their house if they’re out of town – Alice is the person that does it,” Morris said. “Alice, you just exemplify the Neighbor of the Year award and all the traits that make that.”
Grateful to receive the award, Kaul shared her thanks with the city and her neighborhood for nominating her.
Additionally, Mayor Randy White shared his gratitude for the effort that once again went into highlighting these good deeds – noting how special they are.
“There was a day in this country where you didn’t survive without your neighbors,” White said.