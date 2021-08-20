Following an extensive special meeting on Aug. 20, the Derby City Council took the next steps in its search for a new city manager, directing council president Nick Engle to negotiate terms of a contract agreement with current deputy city manager Kiel Mangus. The contract is to be brought back for further action at a future city council meeting.
Current City Manager Kathy Sexton announced her pending retirement in mid-July, with her final day slated for Dec. 10, which kickstarted the search process for a new city manager. That process also included an update of the job description, with the main change being a shift in who reports to the city manager. The new assistant city manager for development position was added to that list, while director of finance, director of public works, director of engineering and part-time HOA liaison were removed.
Mangus, a native of Mulvane, has served as deputy city manager in Derby since November 2018. Prior to that, he worked as assistant city manager in Manhattan for four and a half years. He also previously worked as Director of Public Works in Frederick, Colo. and earned his master’s degree in public administration at Wichita State University after getting his bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University.