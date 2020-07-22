More than 2,000 students completed degrees at WSU this last semester. Nearly 50 of those graduates are from Derby. Here are their names and majors.
Brooke K Bailey, Graduate Certificate, City and County Management
Brooke K Bailey, Graduate Certificate, Nonprofit Management
Brooke K Bailey, Master of Public Administration
Sierra R Bauman, Honors Baccalaureate, Honors Baccalaureate, Summa Cum Laude
Sean G Beals, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Psychology
Mati M Bickhard, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene, Cum Laude
Jared L Brooks, Associate of Arts, Associate in Arts
Jared L Brooks, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management
Terran M Brown, B.S. in Health Science, Cum Laude
Sabrina M Brzezinski, B.A. in Exercise Science
Jacob T Carlson, Bachelor of Applied Arts, Media Arts, Cum Laude
Arena K Chitanavong, Bachelor of Arts, Commun-Integrated Marketing
Gina M Cox, BS in Nursing, Cum Laude
Rachel Dalinghaus, Master of Education, Educational Leadership
Lauren N Eichman, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude
Mickenzi D Rutter Evers, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude
Thomas L Havlik, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry Pre-Medicine, Cum Laude
Nimrah S Khan, Bachelor of Arts, Performing Arts BA
Amie M Kimberly, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice
Ashley Q Lai, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Magna Cum Laude
Kyle A Manny, B.A. in Exercise Science, Magna Cum Laude
Adam B Mark, B.S. in Electrical Engineering,
Jeremy T Martinez, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Annie C McHenry, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Political Sci, Magna Cum Laude
Brittney R Mcswain, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management, Cum Laude
Nathan D Melton, B.A. in Sport Management,
Jennifer R Morris, Bachelor of Arts in Education, History and Government 6-12, Cum Laude
Mabel Gomez de Moscoso, Master of Arts, Spanish
Sam A Munsell, Bachelor of Science, Field Major Chem/Biochemistry
Drake T O’Dell, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences BS, Cum Laude
Brianna K Oliver, B.S. in Health Science
Jennifer A Raymo, Master of Social Work
Alison C Roets, Bachelor of Arts, Comm-Strategic Communication, Cum Laude
Brady L Rust, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management
Makena A Rust, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Dylan C Sacket, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management, Magna Cum Laude
Melynda J Sanchez, Doctor of Physical Therapy
Jennie L Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work
Jennie L Smith, Undergraduate Certificate, Social Work & Addiction Cert
Danyelle K Ware, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Cum Laude
Nicholas M Weber, Bachelor of Science, Health Management
Ann J Williams, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting
Justin Willson, Bachelor of Science, Field Major Chemistry/Business, Magna Cum Laude
Mallory J Zimmerman, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Cum Laude