More than 2,000 students completed degrees at WSU this last semester. Nearly 50 of those graduates are from Derby. Here are their names and majors.

Brooke K Bailey, Graduate Certificate, City and County Management

Brooke K Bailey, Graduate Certificate, Nonprofit Management

Brooke K Bailey, Master of Public Administration

Sierra R Bauman, Honors Baccalaureate, Honors Baccalaureate, Summa Cum Laude

Sean G Beals, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Psychology

Mati M Bickhard, Bachelor of Science, Dental Hygiene, Cum Laude

Jared L Brooks, Associate of Arts, Associate in Arts

Jared L Brooks, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management

Terran M Brown, B.S. in Health Science, Cum Laude

Sabrina M Brzezinski, B.A. in Exercise Science

Jacob T Carlson, Bachelor of Applied Arts, Media Arts, Cum Laude

Arena K Chitanavong, Bachelor of Arts, Commun-Integrated Marketing

Gina M Cox, BS in Nursing, Cum Laude

Rachel Dalinghaus, Master of Education, Educational Leadership

Lauren N Eichman, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude

Mickenzi D Rutter Evers, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice, Cum Laude

Thomas L Havlik, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry Pre-Medicine, Cum Laude

Nimrah S Khan, Bachelor of Arts, Performing Arts BA

Amie M Kimberly, Bachelor of Arts in Education, ECU/Elementary Educ Apprentice

Ashley Q Lai, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Magna Cum Laude

Kyle A Manny, B.A. in Exercise Science, Magna Cum Laude

Adam B Mark, B.S. in Electrical Engineering,

Jeremy T Martinez, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Annie C McHenry, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Political Sci, Magna Cum Laude

Brittney R Mcswain, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management, Cum Laude

Nathan D Melton, B.A. in Sport Management,

Jennifer R Morris, Bachelor of Arts in Education, History and Government 6-12, Cum Laude

Mabel Gomez de Moscoso, Master of Arts, Spanish

Sam A Munsell, Bachelor of Science, Field Major Chem/Biochemistry

Drake T O’Dell, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences BS, Cum Laude

Brianna K Oliver, B.S. in Health Science

Jennifer A Raymo, Master of Social Work

Alison C Roets, Bachelor of Arts, Comm-Strategic Communication, Cum Laude

Brady L Rust, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management

Makena A Rust, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Dylan C Sacket, Bachelor of Business Admin., Management, Magna Cum Laude

Melynda J Sanchez, Doctor of Physical Therapy

Jennie L Smith, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work

Jennie L Smith, Undergraduate Certificate, Social Work & Addiction Cert

Danyelle K Ware, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Cum Laude

Nicholas M Weber, Bachelor of Science, Health Management

Ann J Williams, Bachelor of Business Admin., Accounting

Justin Willson, Bachelor of Science, Field Major Chemistry/Business, Magna Cum Laude

Mallory J Zimmerman, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work, Cum Laude

