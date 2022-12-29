Molly McFerson’s worlds are colliding.
The former gifted facilitator at Derby High School – a DHS grad herself – is returning to the museum education field in which she started her career.
As of Dec. 5, McFerson has taken on a new position with the Wichita Art Museum as Director of Learning, Engagement and Partnerships (LEAP).
Before returning to her alma mater, McFerson taught in art museums in Dallas and New York after earning her masters in art history from the University of Kansas. While she admitted she wasn’t planning on going back into museum education, she leapt at the opportunity to put her previous experience to work benefitting her hometown art museum in Wichita in a new role.
“It’s really about developing relationships with the community and making the museum accessible for visitors,” McFerson said of her position with WAM.
McFerson, as Director of LEAP, will be responsible for innovating how individuals and communities make meaningful connections with WAM’s exhibitions and art collection through a range of experiences – working toward creating a diverse, inclusive, equitable and accessible institution.
Through her previous museum roles, McFerson has worked with a broad age range – from kindergarteners up to adults. Most recently she was working with teenagers at DHS, which she enjoyed – and added to her perspective to help create engaging programming that will make a difference.
“I hope that more families, young adults, people who don’t come to the museum typically – like don’t see the Wichita Art Museum as a place to be, to learn, to have a good experience – start coming,” McFerson said. “That they’re enticed by not only by our collection, but the programs that we have to open up and help people understand and experience the work of art here.”
“Molly’s background in art museums and museum education makes her the right person to lead WAM’s Education Team during this exciting time of new initiatives and growth,” said Director/CEO Anne Kraybill. “Molly will be able to leverage her past experiences to help us continue our mission of making visitors’ encounters with art more meaningful.”
Previously, McFerson helped pilot the use of iPads as teaching tools on guided tours at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas as well as engaging a diverse audience at both the Dallas Museum of Art and Metropolitan Museum of Art (in New York City).
As the oldest of five children, teaching has always been a passion for McFerson and she quickly grew to love art history upon taking her first class at KU. When she realized her two passions could merge, it was the perfect match.
Starting with the Wichita Art Museum, McFerson said she is excited to build on initiatives like the newly-introduced free admission for the museum’s permanent exhibit. With her focus on engagement, she looks forward to coming up with programming in a similar vein to meet the community’s needs – as she has done at most stops along the way in her career path.
“The goal I always have in all of my positions, whether in museums or teaching high school students in the classroom, is to help people know that art is for everybody,” McFerson said. “I want people to come here and have an experience that transforms their lives.”