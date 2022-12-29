WAM McFerson

Molly McFerson stands in front of one of the pieces on display at the Wichita Art Museum. The Derby native McFerson recently started as the new Director of Learning, Engagement and Partnerships at the museum.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Molly McFerson’s worlds are colliding. 

The former gifted facilitator at Derby High School – a DHS grad herself – is returning to the museum education field in which she started her career.

0
0
0
0
0