A Derby native was recently recognized as a 2020 Outstanding Undergraduate Scholar for exemplary scholarly activity by the Fort Hays State University Undergraduate Research Experience Steering Committee.
Patrick Cook is a 2018 graduate of the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science at FHSU and graduates this spring with bachelor’s degrees in physics and math. Cook has accepted a summer research position at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and will attend Michigan State University in the fall to pursue a Ph.D.
Cook’s graduate school is funded by Michigan State University Distinguished Fellowship and the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.