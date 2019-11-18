Trey Cocking, deputy director of the League of Kansas Municipalities, was named a 2019 Alumni Fellow for Washburn University.
Cocking, a Derby native, was selected as the School of Applied Studies honoree. He and his wife, Jen, live in Topeka with their two children.
Cocking’s role involved advocating on behalf of Kansas’ cities at the Kansas State Capitol and coordinating legislative activities among six lobbyists, city officials from across the state and contract lobbyists representing various stakeholders.
He represents Kansas’ cities through testimony to committees and by working directly with legislators.
“I am a proud Washburn alumni and am honored to receive this award from the University,” Cocking said.
Until 2017, Cocking was the city manager in Atchison, where he managed a $25 million budget and 128 employees in public works, police, fire, finance, and other departments.
He was the city administrator in Cherryvale from 2006 to 2009 and a budget analyst for the State of Kansas from 2005 to 2006.
In 2012, Trey received the Washburn University Alumni Association Graduate of the Last Decade Award, has been a member of Leadership Kansas and is a member of the Kansas Association of City-County Managers (KACM). He served as President of KACM in 2014.
While at Washburn, Cocking served as chief of staff for the Washburn Student Government Association; an officer of his fraternity, Kappa Sigma; and an officer with the Criminal Justice Association.
Established by municipal officials in 1910, the League of Kansas Municipalities is a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of over 500 Kansas cities. The League works for its member cities through advocacy, legal advice, education and other services.