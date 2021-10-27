A Derby native was inducted into the Kansas Association for Youth Alumni Network (KAYAN)’s inaugural class of the KAY Leadership Camp Staff Hall of Fame.
Kelly (Patrick) Garcia is originally from Derby but lives in Edmond, Okla. She was one of 20 people inducted into the hall of fame this year.
The hall of fame is meant to recognize “individuals who have made tremendous contributions to the KAY program through their involvement in the KAY Leadership Camp.”
All inductees have served on the camp staff for 25 or more years or served with distinction as a past state director.