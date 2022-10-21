Jeff Gates, managing partner of Gates Capital Management (founded by Gates in 1996) was recently recognized by Kansas State University College of Business Administration as the 2022 Distinguished Business Leader of the Year. Gates also was inducted into the college's Distinguished Business Leaders Hall of Fame.
Gates was selected for the award by exemplifying the outstanding qualities of business leadership that the college strives to develop in its students. Award recipients purposefully invest their time, treasure and talent to advance the goals and objectives of the college and K-State.