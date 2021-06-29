Food trucks lined the parking lot at Countryside Christian Church on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Jodi Buchanan, a Derby native remembered as a “pioneer” in the Wichita food truck scene.
Buchanan, who in 2012 launched B.S. Sandwich Press with her younger brother, Doug Buchanan, died at 44 on June 21. Her family told The Wichita Eagle she had long battled lupus and recently suffered kidney and liver failure as well.
“She had the biggest heart, and she was always wanting to do something for someone,” Jodi’s mother, Jere Buchanan, told the Eagle.
Members of the Wichita Food Truck Coalition gathered outside the church to serve free food to Buchanan’s family and friends after her funeral service on Monday. Buchanan was the founding vice president of the food truck coalition, which was formed in 2016 with the goal of serving as a resource for both members and those looking to hire a food truck.
Kate Hutchens, owner of Sunflower Espresso, was another founding officer in the coalition. She said one of the coalition’s first accomplishments was working with the city of Wichita to develop an ordinance related to food trucks.
“[The coalition] was just to support each other and share information or opportunities,” Hutchens said. “She was very cheerful and friendly, and welcoming to everyone.”
“She loved helping our new food truckers and getting people into the fold.”
Such was the case for Troy Evans, a veteran who started The Bomb BBQ in 2016 after 25 years at McConnell Air Force Base. He provided catered meals outside of the funeral service.
“You could ask her questions about food trucking and she’d just tell you,” Evans said. “She was like the welcome wagon, you know.”
Some of the food truckers offered menu items from B.S. Sandwich Press, like Randy Duncan of Smokin’ Diner Catering. He offered spicy pickles and dill burgers, with a sign posted on his window in Buchanan’s memory.
“She was very friendly – a very giving person,” Duncan said. “It’s a sad situation.”
The owners of Funky Monkey Munchies offered the raspy bird panini sandwich, another item from Buchanan’s menu.
Other food trucks who showed up to honor Buchanan include Brown Box Bakery, The Bread Sled Cafe, U Hungry Truck, Da Urban Skillet, and Kona Ice.
Buchanan was a Derby graduate, had a degree in English from the University of Kansas, and at one time covered sports for the Informer. She is survived by her parents, Bruce and Jere Buchanan; her sister, Staci Romero; her brother, Doug Buchanan; and nephew Raymond and niece Melanie.