MEXICO, Mo. – On March 19, Easton Nance, son of Jami Allen of Derby, successfully completed all requirements for official induction into Missouri Military Academy (MMA) – one of the Midwest’s top college-preparatory military boarding schools for middle and high school students.
Following his Maroon Phase training and cadet handbook test – which consisted of questions concerning MMA rules and regulations, the Honor Code, and Academy history and traditions – Nance embarked on the culminating event: The Crucible. The Crucible is a series of mental and physical challenges cadets must navigate as individuals and as a team. This year’s challenge included tasks such as an Individual Strength Test (IST), modified combat fitness test, six-mile hike, team rope run, boat run and team paintball challenge.
To signify his official entry into the corps, Nance was awarded and authorized to wear the coveted MMA hat brass that bears the MMA crest.