For Detective Keith Lunkenheimer, Derby is home – and he is committed to protecting his home.
Recently, Lunkenheimer was recognized for his efforts with the Derby Police Department, being named American Legion Family Post 408’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year at its annual birthday celebration.
After earning a criminal justice degree from Wichita State University, Lunkenheimer got his start in law enforcement with the Newton Police Department in 2010. He then joined the force in Derby – where both he and his wife are from – in 2012.
“The idea was always there. I always had an interest in law enforcement,” Lunkenheimer said.”I went on a ride along with a couple of Wichita officers and was pretty much hooked from there and knew that was the profession I wanted to go into.”
With Derby PD, Lunkenheimer serves in a number of roles, primarily as the detective assigned to property crimes (auto theft, burglary, etc.), but he noted his duties require him to investigate person crimes and financial crimes as well from time to time.
On top of his detective duties, Lunkenheimer is also on the department’s special operations team (similar to SWAT) and serves as the defensive tactics instructor for Derby PD.
Being involved in the community is important to Lunkenheimer and something that he personally takes pride in – especially given the circumstances under which that often happens.
“Nobody calls us when they’re having a good day. We usually see people at their worst,” Lunkenheimer said, “so being involved in some of those situations and being able to help out and make a difference is rewarding.”
Outside of his police work, Lunkenheimer is also a basketball coach through the Derby Recreation Commission and assists with Derby Junior Football.
Lunkenheimer noted he was honored to be recognized with the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award from the American Legion. However, he was quick to point out the work of the team at Derby PD, which he credited for helping him earn the recognition.
Receiving the recognition for the good work, Lunkenheimer said the award was a career milestone – though he remains focused on the work at hand protecting the community he calls home.
“I almost take like a sense of pride ensuring that it’s a safe place for my family to live,” Lunkenheimer said. “I just want to make sure that I do the best job I can do investigating cases or being involved with the police department, making sure it’s a safe place to live and raise my family.”