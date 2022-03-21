Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Windy. A steady rain in the morning, with showers continuing in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.