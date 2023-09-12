Derby native Colonel Patrick “Shaun” McDoniel was honored in a ceremony for his retirement from the United States Marine Corps on Aug. 17. McDoniel is a Derby High School Class of 1988 graduate and multi-sport athlete as a Panther.
After graduating from Derby High, McDoniel attended the Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, Texas, under the Naval Academy Foundation Scholarship Program and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in History. He earned a Master’s degree in Management from the Naval Post Graduate School and a Master’s degree in Supply Chain Management from Penn State University.
McDoniel was deployed to Al Asad Airbase in the Al Anbar Province in Iraq, with the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 16 (Reinforced) supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom. McDoniel also served aboard the USS Tarawa as part of the Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 163 (Reinforced)/13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable). He was the Aviation Supply Officer and Executive Officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11 at Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, CA, and has also served as the Commanding Officer of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11 at the same Marine Corps Air Station.
Col. McDoniel was the Supply Chain Operations Officer for Marine Corps Logistics Command at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, GA. He was promoted to several executive roles across the country. Most recently assigned as the USMC Deputy Force Maintenance Officer for Commander in San Diego, CA.
McDoniel’s personal accolades include the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. He has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal twice and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal three times.
McDoniel and his wife, Courtney, have four children. Twin sons Patrick and Shaun (26), Meaghan (22) and Halsey (15) reside in San Diego, Calif.