Derby native Colonel Patrick “Shaun” McDoniel was honored in a ceremony for his retirement from the United States Marine Corps on Aug. 17. McDoniel is a Derby High School Class of 1988 graduate and multi-sport athlete as a Panther. 

After graduating from Derby High, McDoniel attended the Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, Texas, under the Naval Academy Foundation Scholarship Program and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in History. He earned a Master’s degree in Management from the Naval Post Graduate School and a Master’s degree in Supply Chain Management from Penn State University.

