Wastewater Equipment

To help get around lengthy lead times, the city council recently approved prepurchase of equipment – such as screening units – for planned upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

As the city of Derby continues to make progress on larger-scale plans to improve the water and wastewater needs of the community, a common issue has come up – long lead times in purchase of construction equipment for projects.

With phase one of Derby’s wastewater treatment plant improvements nearing completion, staff and council took action at the June 27 meeting to help keep that process moving, approving multiple equipment purchases for planned future upgrades at the plant.

