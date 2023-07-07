As the city of Derby continues to make progress on larger-scale plans to improve the water and wastewater needs of the community, a common issue has come up – long lead times in purchase of construction equipment for projects.
With phase one of Derby’s wastewater treatment plant improvements nearing completion, staff and council took action at the June 27 meeting to help keep that process moving, approving multiple equipment purchases for planned future upgrades at the plant.
The project is currently scheduled to be bid in late 2023. However, with lead times up to a year (some longer), City Engineer Alex Lane proposed moving up the purchase of some items – like screening equipment and electrical gear.
“Since we know we’re going to use this equipment and to get ahead of this lead time problem, we’re bringing these items to the council now,” Lane said. “By doing this, we are kind of taking these items out of the bid process. We’re going to buy them ourselves using money that was going to be for construction anyways.”
Bids were solicited from multiple vendors, with Lane noting staff gave preference based on best price and best lead time. He also noted purchasing the equipment early could save the city some money in the long run.
One of the primary concerns brought up by council member Jenny Webster was whether there would be issues with the contractors handling construction using materials from a different company.
Lane noted he did not foresee that being an issue while Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires said specific requirements would be included so the materials purchased would be used.
“It is complicated, but it’s not something that hasn’t been done before. It’s getting more and more common … as we run into more of these situations where you’re looking at ridiculous lead times,” Squires said.
City Manager Kiel Mangus said it is an issue the city could run into with the water treatment plant as well.
Purchases were ultimately approved for grit units from Smith & Loveless (not to exceed $598,408), screening equipment from Vulcan (not to exceed $412,000) and electrical gear from Graybar ($386,738.44) to be used in upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant.