When Jennifer Young realized her son wouldn’t have a normal ending to his high school years, she was heartbroken.
“If you remember back to your senior year, that last month is the best month of school,” Young said. “You’ve got prom, you’re saying goodbye to all your friends, you’re taking your senior pictures. It’s like you’re closing the book. It’s closure.”
Young wanted to do something special for her son, and she saw that nearby school districts were making personalized signs for seniors. So she decided to do that for Derby.
Young and another senior mom, Amanda Crone, collaborated together on what they’d like for a design. Then they sent the design over to Derby’s Shamrock Graphics, a local business recommended by Crone.
After some back and forth on the design, the design was finalized. Shamrock Graphics sent them a link for ordering, and Young and Crone started pushing it out to parents. They ordered well over 100 signs.
The signs were $10 each, the cheapest they could be to cover the cost of production, Crone said.
The signs are a small way for Crone to celebrate her daughter, Jordan, who is missing her 18th birthday celebration as well as graduation.
“If we could rewind the last two and a half months, that would be great, but we can’t,” Crone said.
Crone plans to hold onto her daughter’s sign for a while. She thinks it will come in useful down the road whenever she is finally able to hold some celebrations for her daughter.
“They’re not getting the pomp and circumstance that they’re deserving of and worked so hard for,” Young said. “So this is something that visually recognizes the seniors and says, ‘Hey, we’re proud of you.’”